CM KCR launches second phase of Kanti Velugu

Through a photo exhibition, the officials explained to the VVIPs about the programme which will benefit about 1.5 crore people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The second phase of Kanti Velugu, the world’s largest eye screening programme, was launched at the newly inaugurated Integrated District Collectorate Complex at Khammam on Wednesday. Mass eye screening camps will be conducted in all gram panchayats and municipal wards across the State from Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his counterparts, Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi and Bhagwant Singh Mann from Punjab, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national general secretary D Raja and other national leaders formally launched the programme.

In the presence of these leaders, eye screening tests were conducted on six persons at the stalls organised at the venue, in the same model as they would be done at the Kanti Velugu camps. The VVIPS handed over spectacles to each of these beneficiaries. A coffee table book on Kanti Velugu was also released on the occasion.

As part of the programme, the second phase will be conducted for 100 working days with 1,500 medical teams. Around 1.5 crore people are to be screened and 55 lakh spectacles and medicines will be distributed to them. The Kanti Velugu camps will be held between 9 am and 4 pm, for five days a week.

Earlier, the Chief Ministers and other leaders participated in the inauguration of the newly constructed Integrated District Collectorate Complex of Khammam district near V Venkatayapalem village. On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao explained to the dignitaries about the objective of the Integrated Collectorate Complex and how it brings district administration closer to the people.