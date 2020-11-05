‘Kapatadhaari’ shows Sumanth as racy cop

The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday by Telugu cinema pan-India star Rana Daggubati.

By | Published: 6:18 pm

There is a reason Sumanth is saying that everything that happens in this world has got a cause. It’s related to the theme of his upcoming movie Kapatadhaari, an emotional suspense thriller. After meaningful films like Malli Raava, Subrahmanyapuram and Idam Jagath, the talented actor is now doing this promising film in the direction of Pradeep Krishnamoorthy.

The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday by Telugu cinema pan-India star Rana Daggubati. The Teaser hints that the story of Kapatadhaari is about the idea that there is a strong reason behind everything that happens in the universe.

Sumanth, who plays a traffic cop in the movie, requests cops that he will take part in their investigations into a murder, only to be warned that he better stay away from the investigation process. The incidents in the teaser are piquing the interest of the viewers.

