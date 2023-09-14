Karan Johar praises ‘Jawan,’ calls SRK an irreplaceable force

Karan Johar began his message by commending Atlee for his direction of the film, which has made waves at the box office.

By ANI Updated On - 10:20 AM, Thu - 14 September 23

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has been bowled over by Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest release ‘Jawan’.

On Thursday morning, Karan took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for the team of ‘Jawan’ including actors Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, director Atlee and of course Shah Rukh “bhai”.

He started his note by giving a shout-out to Atlee for directing the film which has taken the box office by storm.

“OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame,” Karan said.

He then praised actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

“How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant,” he further wrote.

Deepika, who has a special cameo in ‘Jawan’, left Karan “mesmerised”.

“Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP,” his note read.

Karan concluded the note by heaping praises on SRK. In his caption, he called SRK “emperor”.

“And what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert,” Karan posted.

‘Jawan’ hit the theatres on September 7. There’s no stopping for the film at the box office. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.

‘Jawan’ marks the second release of SRK this year after blockbuster ‘Pathaan‘, which also featured Deepika Padukone.

Now SRK fans are waiting for him to see in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. The film is expected to release in December.