Kareena Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday note for son Taimur

From the infant pictures of the little nawab to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that they have been spending together.

By | Published: 3:32 pm 3:42 pm

New Delhi: As her son, Taimur Ali turned four on Sunday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming note with a montage of throwback photos of the birthday boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor took to Instagram to post a photo and special video, which brings back the beautiful memories of toddler Taimur.

From the infant pictures of the little nawab to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that they have been spending together.

With the picture and video, she captioned the post by expressing her feelings for her son and lauding him for his determination. “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow,” she wrote.

Continuing with the wish, the 40-year-old star also advised her son to keep the child alive in him. She wrote, “On the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake…”

“Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy… but above all else… do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma, Happy Birthday Son… My Tim,” Bebo wrote with red heart and balloon emoticons.

The post shared by Kareena accumulated more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted with many comments from fellow celebrities.