Kareena: Saif Embraced Fatherhood with Taimur’s Arrival

During the talk show, filmmaker Karan Johar highlighted that Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, expressing that the actor practically "grew up" alongside them.

By IANS Published Date - 01:20 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about the bond between her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan‘ Season 8.

Karan asked: “Saif actually grew up with his own kids, he had Sara and Ibhrahim very young himself. Do you feel he found his footing as a father when he had Taimur?”

To which, Kareena replied, “Obviously he has a lot of time now. When he had become a father back then, he was also working, he was in his twenties. You know you are trying to build your career, start life.”

