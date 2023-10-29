Matthew Perry Death: Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Prabhu grieves the death of actor

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:13 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler on Friends, passed away at the age of 54. According to initial reports, the actor died because of an apparent drowning. The news of his death has left fans across the world over in shock, including Indian celebrities.

Several Bollywood actors took to their Instagram stories to share their condolences. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an image of the actor as Chandler, delivering his famous line, “I mean, sure, I have my bad days, but then I remember what a cute smile I have.” She captioned the story, “Chandler forever.”

Ranveer Singh also took to the social media platform to share an image of a young Matthew Perry. He captioned the photo with a peace sign emoji and a dove emoji.

Meanwhile, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared photos of the actor and captioned the story, “Heartbroken.”

