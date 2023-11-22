Hyderabad set to host Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav event on November 23rd

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: The Lakshya Foundation’s ‘Kargil Vijay Rajat Mahotsav’ is set to take place at the Prajapita Brahmakumari Shanti Sarovar Auditorium in Gachibowli, on Thursday.

This initiative brings together two Kargil heroes, Brig Umesh Singh Bawa, VrC, SM, and Col S. Ashok (M in D), who will share their experiences through interactive sessions with students.

With the participation of Anuradha Prabhudesai, founder president of Lakshya Foundation, this event aims to engage 3700 students, fostering awareness about the Indian armed forces. The primary goal is to inspire young minds to consider a career in the armed forces and instill a sense of responsibility and patriotism towards India.

Established in 2009, the Lakshya Foundation operates as a volunteer-driven organization striving to bridge the gap between civilians and the armed forces.

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Kargil war victory, it initiated the “Kargil Vijay- Rajat Mahotsav”, a year-long celebration commencing August 2023. This initiative includes 12 events in 12 months, each featuring the participation of 25 Kargil war heroes in face-to-face interactions with the audience.