Karnataka farmers stage protest in Hyderabad

Mild tension prevailed when farmers from Karnataka were protesting against the Congress party for allegedly deceiving them with fake promises at Indira Park here on Wednesday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

However, the Congress party workers from Musheerabad assembly constituency and supporters of MLA candidate Anjan Kumar Yadav who came to know about the protest, reached the place and got into an argument with the protesting farmers, which included women. They raised objections to farmers from Karnataka staging protest in the city.

Farmers accused the Congress of not implementing the promises made during the recent Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka farmers have also organised similar protests in Gadwal and Kodangal assembly constituencies in the past. Congress workers clashed with Karnataka farmers in Kodangal at that time.

For past some months, the peasant community of Karnataka is alleging that electricity is not being supplied for agriculture as promised by the national party during the elections, and expressing concerns on losing their crops due to it.

Congress leaders told Karnataka farmers to instead stage protest in front of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru as he stays there and not in Hyderabad.