Hyderabad: Numaish to be back with a bang; stall applications open

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: The iconic All India Industrial Exhibition, fondly known as Numaish, is all set to make a comeback for its 83rd season. The expo is scheduled to run from January 1, 2024, to February 15, 2024.

The Numaish management has officially opened its doors for stall applications. Prospective stallholders can access the application forms directly through the Exhibition Society’s website, streamlining the process for interested parties.

Each year, Numaish transforms the Nampally Exhibition Grounds into a bustling hub, showcasing a diverse array of stalls. Last year, a staggering 2,000 applications poured in from traders hailing from various corners of the country.