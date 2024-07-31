Karimnagar: ACB court sentences Inspector to five years of imprisonment

ACB court Judge Kumar Vivek on Wednesday pronounced the judgment by sentencing Chintha Lachanna to five years of imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar ACB Special Court sentenced an Inspector of Police, who was trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking a bribe of Rs.10,000 to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special Judge for trail for SPE & ACB cases court, Karimnagar, Kumar Vivek on Wednesday pronounced the judgment and imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 as well on Chinthapatla Lachanna.

According to the ACB, a criminal case under section 354, 448 IPC (crime no 14/2013) was registered against one Uppula Krishna with Wankidi police station of Adilabad district in 2013. Lachanna, who illegally detained Krishna in the police station since February 6, 2013, demanded Rs 10,000 to send him to judicial remand.

Krishna’s mother Shashikala then approached the ACB, who nabbed the Inspector while accepting the bribe on February 11, 2013 and produced him before the court.

Inspector Ramana Murthy submitted a charge sheet in the court. After going through the evidence, the ACB court pronounced the sentence on Wednesday. .