Karimnagar: Bear roaming in Rekurthi tranquillised, captured

Forest officials along with a special animal rescue vehicle rushed to the spot and shot the bear with a tranquilliser gun, and later shifted it to a safer place

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Karimnagar: A bear, which created quite a flutter by roaming around in a residential area in Rekurthi here on Saturday, was captured after being administered a tranquilliser shot by Forest officials.

After being alerted about the bear hiding in the hillocks near the old gram panchayat office of Rekurthi, forest officials along with a special animal rescue vehicle rushed to the spot and shot it with a tranquilliser gun, and later shifted it to a safer place.

The bear, which was seen in Sripuram locality late on Friday night, had moved into Rekurthi by morning.

The movements of the bear were also recorded in CCTV cameras in Sripura colony. When it was found in Rekurthy, some locals captured visuals of the bear with their mobile phones and informed the matter to forest officials.

Knowing about the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and started an operation to detain the bear, which hid in the hillocks near Rekurthy old gram panchayat office.

