Operation launched to trap bear moving around in residential areas in Karimnagar

The movements of the bear were also recorded in CCTV cameras in Sripura colony. When it was found in Rekurthy, some locals captured visuals of the bear with their mobile phones.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:14 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Karimnagar: A bear was seen moving in the Rekurthi residential area here on Saturday morning. The wild animal, which was found in Sripuram locality late on Friday night, moved into Rekurthi by morning.

The movements of the bear were also recorded in CCTV cameras in Sripura colony. When it was found in Rekurthy, some locals captured visuals of the bear with their mobile phones.

Local residents panicked after finding the wild animal in their locality. They informed the matter to forest officials.

Knowing about the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and started an operation to detain the bear, which was hiding in bushes. Forest officials have arranged a net around the bushes to capture the bear.