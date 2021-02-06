Karimnagar CP takes Covid vaccine

Kamalasan Reddy started the process by taking the first vaccine in commissionerate premises on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy took the corona vaccine in a vaccination center setup on commissionerate premises on Saturday. As part of vaccination to frontline warriors, giving corona vaccine to police personnel has begun on Saturday. Kamalasan Reddy started the process by taking the first vaccine in commissionerate premises.

The CP took the vaccine in the presence of the district collector K Shashanka. On the first day, 406 policemen of different ranks were administered vaccine across the commissionerate limits. Of that 118 are from Karimangar town. Earlier, the Collector and CP inspected the arrangements for vaccination in the commissionerate office. Speaking on the occasion, they said except a few people who have some type of health problems, everybody could take the vaccine without any fear.

It was necessary to take a second dose. The date for the second dose would be forwarded in the form of an SMS to the registered phone numbers. People need not to worry about vaccination, they said. Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha, doctors Ravinder, Ramesh, Gangadhar, Town-I Inspector Vijay Kumar, RIs Mallesham, and Shekar and others participated in the programme.

