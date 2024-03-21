Developer of Covid vaccine, Dr Peter Hotez bats for hookworm vaccine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Covid vaccine developer and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, Dr Peter J Hotez on Thursday said that hookworm vaccine can significantly reduce anemia in Indian population.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Neglected Disease Vaccines’ held at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), Gachibowli, Dr Hotez emphasized the urgent need for innovative vaccine solutions for neglected diseases like hookworm, dengue, lymphatic filariasis, leprosy, rabies etc, which disproportionately affect low and middle-income countries.

“Neglected diseases continue to pose a significant threat to global health, particularly in resource-constrained settings. Investing in the development and accessibility of vaccines for these diseases is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic investment in public health and economic development,” Dr Hotez said.

Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, said “We witness firsthand the debilitating impact of hookworm infestation, particularly in regions like India where it’s prevalent. The link between hookworms and anemia is undeniable, affecting millions annually. Introducing a vaccine could revolutionize public health, potentially saving countless lives and preventing a significant burden on healthcare systems.”

