Karimnagar Dairy’s first BMCU opened in Mancherial

The BMCU was inaugurated by the local MLA N Diwakar Rao and the dairy chairman Chalmeda Rajeshwar Rao.

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Mancherial: Karimnagar Dairy has established a Bulk Milk Cooling Unit (BMCU) in Padthanpalli village of Hajipur mandal here on Wednesday.

The unit with a capacity of 5000 litres would procure milk from the surrounding 33 villages. The BMCU was inaugurated by the local MLA N Diwakar Rao and the dairy chairman Chalmeda Rajeshwar Rao. Currently, milk is being procured from 678 farmers in the adjoining villages and the dairy is planning to enroll more farmers for collection of milk and increase the quantum of procurement.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwakar Rao praised the Karimnagar Dairy for excelling in the field of dairy and for highest procurement of milk. He said the district has potential for increasing the milk production. He advised the farmers to take up animal husbandry along with agriculture for an alternative source of income and nutritious food supplement for entire family members.

Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that the dairy was owned by 70,000 farmers and profits earned would be shared among the farmers. “Karimnagar dairy is the only one dairy in the Telangana state which is implementing several welfare schemes for the milch cattle and milk producers. We are going to start another mega dairy at Nallagonda village in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district with a capacity of 3 lakh litres per day soon,” he disclosed.

He recalled that the dairy had initially began with procurement of 12,000 litres of milk per day, which has now gone upto two lakh litres per day. He said the procurement capacity would shortly be enhanced to 5 lakh litres per day in the near future.

The dairy MD, P Shankar Reddy said BCMU was the first of its kind set up in Mancherial district as part of the expansion. He informed that the dairy would soon open another BMCU in Lingapur village of Dandepalli mandal to increase the milk procurement and strive for the economic empowerment of the milk producing farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .