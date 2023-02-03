Karimnagar: Delays hit double-decker boat launch in Lower Manair Dam

Delay in IRS inspection, Covid pandemic, and lack of jetty for a long time were reportedly few reasons for delay in works.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 07:08 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Karimnagar: Introduction of the double decker boat in Lower Manair Dam boating point has been delayed as the boat manufacture is not yet complete even after two years. Though 80 percent of the works were completed, the contractor reportedly is unable to continue works due to delay in inspection by India Register of Shipping (IRS). Though the works of the boat have started in the month of January 2021, they are still incomplete. Delay in IRS inspection, Covid pandemic, and lack of jetty for a long time were reportedly few reasons for delay in works.

Right from the approval of boat design to finishing, IRS has to carry out four inspections in different stages of boat manufacturing. So far, three inspections were completed and the contractor is waiting for the final one to go ahead with works, tourism department sources said. IRS is unable to complete inspections on time due to lack of staff, it is learnt. Source also said that workers stayed away from work due to covid pandemic. It was necessary to have a proper jetty (platform) to continue boat works. However, there was no jetty facility for a long time, sources added.

To enable people to celebrate birthday parties and other small events in the reservoir, the tourism department decided to introduce a double decker boat in LMD by spending Rs 1.13 crore. The Hyderabad based boat manufacturing unit, Hyderabad Boat Builders got the contract to manufacture the boat and completed 80 percent of works. The 120 seated capacity boat will be utilised to celebrate parties as well as tours in water. Besides the 40 seats capacity dining hall on the ground floor, there will be 80 people seating capacity on the first floor of the boat.

The number of tourists visiting LMD increased in the recent years since the project always brimmed with water following the completion of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Visitors are showing interest to tour in waters by boarding in boats. Besides two jetskis, 20 seated capacity deluxe boats and four seated capacity speed boats are also available. Though jetskis are not working due to various reasons, deluxe and speed boats have been engaged to take tourists for raids in the water.

To add more facilities, the tourism department has decided to introduce double decker boat.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Bhaskar said that it is going to be a different experience for the local people and tourists to celebrate events in water by touring in a double decker boat. Though they were waiting for two years, the boat is not yet launched, he opined.