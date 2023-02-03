Telangana’s Pharma exports during 2021-22 stood at $ 4,446.78 million

The exports of the country during the same period stood at $ 24,594.27 million, which is just $ 150 million more than fiscal year 2020-21.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the pharmaceutical exports of Telangana during fiscal year 2021-22 stood at 4,446.78 million dollars, which is 800 million dollar more than 2020-21. Whereas, the pharmaceutical exports of the country during the same period stood at 24,594.27 million Dollar, which is just 150 million dollar more than fiscal year 2020-21.

Replying to a question raised by BRS member B Parthasaradhi Reddy on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Anupriya Patel stated that the pharmaceutical exports of the country during fiscal year 2020-21 stood at 24444.03 million dollar, whereas Telangana’s export stood at 3672.65 million dollars. Similarly, during fiscal year 2019-20 the export of the country stood at 20703.46 million dollar, whereas, from Telangana export stood at 2972.25 million Dollar.

The union Minister informed that the recent trade agreements signed by India, such as, India-UAE Comprehensive Partnership Agreement and India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement have given wider market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. The market access issues highlighted by Indian pharma exporters were regularly taken up with concerned trade partners through Indian Missions as well as through bilateral institutional mechanisms with these countries, she informed.

