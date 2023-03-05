Karimnagar: Engg student from Maharashtra washed away in Kakatiya canal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Karimnagar: An engineering student, Murari Rushikesh (24), washed away in Kakatiya canal near Edullagattepalli of Manakondur mandal on Sunday.

A native of Nanded of Maharashtra, Rushikesh came to Boyawada of Karimnagar town to attend the function at the home of one Doli Srinivas. He along with his friends Srinivas, Prasad, Badrinath and Jathin went to Edullagattepalli to consume toddy. After consuming the toddy, they got down into the canal to take a bath. While bathing by standing on the steps of the canal, both Rushikesh and Jathin slipped into water. Though the other youngsters managed to rescue Jathin, Rushikesh was washed away in the water as there was heavy flow in the canal.

Knowing about the incident, police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for Rushikesh. Police alerted SRSP officials to stall water release into the canal. Manakondur CI Rajkumar visited the spot.