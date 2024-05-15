Karimnagar: Four goats killed in stray dog attack; Owner stages dharna

Karimnagar: The protest by a man, who lost four of his goats in an attack by stray dogs, caught the attention of the public in Kothapalli municipality on Wednesday.

The goats were killed in an attack by stray dogs in the municipality early on Wednesday morning. Azimuddin, the owner of the goats, then staged a dharna in front of the municipal chairman’s chamber along with the carcasses of the goats demanding justice and protection to the public from stray dogs. According to Azimuddin, eight stray dogs entered his cattle shed around 3 am and attacked five goats. While four of the goats died, one sustained severe injuries.

As there was no response from the municipal authorities, he staged a dharna in front of the chairman’s chamber along with the carcasses. Similar incidents were reported in the past also. While six goats were killed on February 20, one goat was killed in 2023 by street dogs, he said, adding that though he had lodged a complaint with municipal officials, no action was taken. Officials had said that dogs were easily entering the cattle shed due to the surrounding wall being quite low. Though he enhanced the height of the surrounding wall to 9 feet from 5 feet, the dogs managed to enter the cattle shed again on Wednesday and killed the goats. Who would compensate for his loss, he asked, adding that when he sought information under the RTI Act, the Commissioner had replied that no action was taken to control stray dogs since 2020.

Would officials play a spectator’s role if the dogs attack people entering their houses, he asked. Municipal officials have assured Azimuddin of steps to provide compensation by bringing the issue to the notice of the District Collector.