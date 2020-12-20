Karimnagar is fastest growing city in TS: Gangula Kamalakar

Gangula Kamalakar said besides protecting park lands, municipal parks in the town have been developed for the recreation of the public.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said Karimnagar was the fastest growing city in the State.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for municipal park works taken up at a cost of Rs 20 lakh here, Kamalakar said besides protecting park lands, municipal parks in the town have been developed for the recreation of the public. About 20 parks were developed after the new council of corporation took charge.

Besides developing link roads, all earthen roads have been converted into CC roads. Allocation of funds to municipalities was a big problem during the period of the previous government. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana State.

Karimnagar corporation got Rs 350 crore during the last three years under a scheme to allocate Rs 100 crore to every municipal corporation every year. Developmental works in the town have been continued without any delay.

During his maiden visit to Karimnagar after assuring charge as Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar Rao promised to develop the town on all fronts. Fulfilling his promise, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 120 crore to lay all main roads. Besides developing LMD bund road, IT tower and cable bridge roads were laid so far.

A lot of developmental works took place in the town under the guidelines of Chief Minister and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

In the entire State, Karimnagar is the only municipal corporation which supplies drinking water on a daily basis.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and corporators participated in the programme.

