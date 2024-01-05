Karimnagar: Jammikunta municipal no-trust motion on January 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Karimnagar: District administration has decided to take up no-trust motion issued against Jammikunta Municipal Chairman Thakkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao on January 25.

For this purpose, municipal authorities have decided to organize a special general body meeting on the day. In this regard, municipal authorities have already issued notices to all the councilors and ex-officio members asking them to attend the special general body meeting without fail. Chairman has to prove his strength in the municipality.

Following the no-trust motion notice served against the Chairman Rajeshwar Rao by 20 councilors, municipal authorities have taken the decision. It may be recalled here that 20 councilors including 18 BRS and two Congress handed over notice to Karimnagar RDO Pavan Kumar on December 29. 23rd ward councilor Ponaganti Mallaiah led the rebel group.

Within 24 hours, another group led by Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy met the Collector Pamela Satpathy and requested her not to consider a no-trust motion notice served by Mallaiah’s group since a majority of the councilors are supporting chairman.

They also submitted a letter along with the signatures of 23 councilors, who are supporting the Chairman. Later, both the groups were shifted to camps in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, municipal authorities had planned to organize the general body meeting on Friday. However, the meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum. The councilors had not attended the meeting as a majority of them are in two camps.

Meanwhile, a huge police force was deployed in municipal office premises in the wake of councilors being divided into two groups and attacking each other at a farmhouse near Kothur of Shamshabad on Wednesday.

MLA Koushik Reddy, who applied for Jammikunta municipal for being included as an ex-officio member, got the order copy on Friday. So, he got the right to participate in the no-trust motion voting to be held on January 25.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the collector here, the legislature informed that he got ex-officio members status. Collector has given time to take up a not-trust motion on January 25, and notices have also been issued to all the members asking them to attend the special general body meeting.

Informing that they were ready for no-trust motion, he expressed confidence to hoist BRS flag on Jammikunta municipality once again by proving strength in the voting to be conducted as part of the no-trust motion.