Karimnagar mayor flays BJP leaders for spreading false propaganda

Sunil Rao alleged that the BJP leaders including its State president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were making false statements without knowing facts about the release of funds for the Smart City works

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao came down heavily on BJP leaders for misleading the people on release of funds for the Karimnagar Smart City works.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Sunil Rao alleged that the BJP leaders including its State president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were making false statements without knowing facts about the release of funds for the Smart City works. He termed the claims of BJP leaders as false as the latter stated that though the Central government sanctioned Rs 190 crore to Karimnagar smart city, the State government allocated only Rs 35 crore. “Up to December 8, 2020, the State government had released Rs 135 crore of which Rs 119 crore were already paid to contractors, who have completed various works. About Rs 16 crore are still available in the bank account of the Karimangar Smart City Corporation. The State government is ready to release another Rs 61 crore,” he asserted.

Stating that there was no scarcity for funds, the Mayor said the Smart City works have never been stopped due to lack of funds. Instead, the detailed project report (DPR) of 15 new works to be taken up in the Phase-II were also prepared. He assured that the Phase-II works would also be started by completing tendering process in the next a couple of months period. “Without knowing the facts, the BJP leaders were trying to create hurdles in developmental works by terrorising contractors. Being an MP, Sanjay Kumar is also trying to stall the works,” he added.

Sunil Rao reiterated that the State government was committed for development of Karminagar city and unlike the previous governments, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned Rs 347 crore for the purpose. While main roads were laid with Rs 120 crore, the Cable Bridge was completed with Rs 180 crore. He said the Smart City works will be completed shortly, exposing the true colours of BJP leaders to the people.

BJP stages dharna

Earlier in the day BJP workers staged a dharna in front of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation office alleging misuse of smart city funds by the state government. BJP activists led by district president, Gangadi Krishna Reddy took out a rally from Telangana chowk to municipal office with a slogan to save Karimnagar smart city status.

Krishna Reddy alleged that the state government was not committed for the development of Karimangar town. Instead of allocating its share to smart city works, Telangana government was diverting funds sanctioned by the union government to other works. Though the Union Urban Development Ministry had warned about cancelation of smart city status on a number of occasions, the state was least bothered about it.

Karimnagar town has been turned as a dirty city with poor quality works. Rs 500 crore worth works including Manair River Front, Outer Ring Road, R and B roads within the town, 24 hours water supply and construction of new Kalabharathi building were still pending.

