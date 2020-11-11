Karimnagar Mayor promises to develop colonies on outskirts

After examining problems faced by the locals, he instructed engineering department officials to prepare proposals for laying roads and construction of drainages.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao has promised to resolve all problems faced by people on the outskirts of the town. The Mayor along with local corporator Kola Bhagyalaxmi toured Harihara colony and other areas in 17th division on Wednesday. After examining problems faced by the locals, he instructed engineering department officials to prepare proposals for laying roads and construction of drainages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao informed that MCK council had already approved works to be taken up in 17th division besides allocating funds. Additional works of laying earthen roads and drainages were identified. Officials were asked to prepare ground to invite tenders by completing estimations. Depending on the estimations, works would be taken up by allocating additional funds according to BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, he informed.

Local people were facing problems as drainage water was not flowing properly since the drainages constructed earlier were not in good condition. Moreover, there was no road and drainage facility in newly developed colonies in the outskirts of the town. Stating that it was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to provide basic facilities to residents of the town, he assured to resolve all the problems in a phased manner.

