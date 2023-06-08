Karimnagar medical college gets MCI node

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

The Telangana government, which had decided to establish a medical college in Karimnagar, sent proposals to MCI for its approval to start classes. MCI gave its node after examining various parameters

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Medical College has been given permission to start classes from this academic year. The Medical Council of India issued orders in this regard for 100 seats from the academic year 2023-24.

The State government, which had decided to establish a medical college in Karimnagar, sent proposals to MCI for its approval to start classes. MCI gave its node after examining various parameters. The government, as part of its plan to establish a medical college in every district, had sanctioned the medical college to Karimnagar and sanctioned Rs.150 crore to develop basic facilities.

It was decided to run the classes on a temporary basis in a seed processing unit in Kothapalli in the outskirts of Karimangar town. For this purpose, four seed warehouses are being converted into college buildings spending Rs.7 crore. Besides two lecture halls, the central library, department of anatomy, department of physiology, department of biochemistry, and admission block are being developed.

On the other hand, the government has already recruited 26 assistant professor posts for the Karimnagar Medical College. Four posts in general surgery, three each of general medicine, OBG, and Anastasia, two Pediatric, one each in Anatomy, Physiology, Bio-Chemistry, Pathology, Forensic Medicine, DVL, Psychiatry, Radio diagnosis, Orthopedics and ENT and one each in administration were recruited.

