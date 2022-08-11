MCI grants 150 MBBS seats to Sangareddy Medical College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

The construction of Government Medical College Sangareddy is completed.

Sangareddy: Medical Council of India (MCI) has accorded permission to start the classes from 2022-23 academic year at Government Medical College Sangareddy with 150 MBBS seats.

The construction of the College building was already completed with an outlay of Rs 30 crore on the premises of Government Hospital Sangareddy. As many as 54 doctors and 43 senior residents were recruited so far. The Vaidya Vidhana Parishad has also completed mandatory recruitments at all levels to start the classes from this academic year. The construction of the hostels will be taken up shortly in the second phase.

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has thanked MCI for granting the seats for the new College. The Health Minister said that the new college will also meet the needs of the people in the area. The principal of the College, Dr Vani has welcomed the news. The Principal said that they were all waiting for the decision eagerly.

Former MLA Sangareddy Chintha Prabhakar has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Harish Rao for keeping the promise of setting up the medical college in Sangareddy. He said that it was a long cherished dream of the people of this area. Prabhakar further said that the Congress and TDP governments had failed to set up the college though they had promised.