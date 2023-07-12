Karimnagar: Paramita schools receives int’l award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Karimnagar: The Paramita Group of Schools has been presented with an international award for the best school in ‘Innovation and Skill Development’ for practising skill education at school level.

The Cambridge University, United Kingdom and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) presented the award to Paramita Schools chairman Dr E Prasad Rao and Director Rashmitha Prasad at a ceremony held in Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge on the concluding day of the weeklong School Leadership training programme organised by Cambridge University from July 2 to 9.

The award was given away by Cambridge Professors Dr Guy Doza, Dr Fernandez and NISA President Dr Kulbhushan Sharma. Besides practising project based learning over the years, Paramita’s approach to include National Education policy in the group has been highly helpful, they observed.

Prasad Rao said the success of Paramita students, contribution by teachers and support of parents made Paramita stand tall.