Karimnagar: TSRTC award winning employees given a treat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

TSRTC Karimnagar region officials with employees who won state level awards in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Karimnagar: TSRTC Karimnagar region officials have arranged a tea party for its employees who won State level awards under ‘Pragathi Chakra’ annual awards. The treat was arranged at the Karimnagar-2 depot here on Tuesday.

Besides securing a second place in the Dasara challenge, the region also won 44 awards. While the Vemulawada depot got the best depot award, the Vemulawada depot manager won the best depot manager award.

RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar presented the awards at a function held in Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, Hyderabad on July 4. To honor the award winners, Karimnagar region officials arranged a tea party and felicitated them with shawls.

Regional Manager N Sucharitha spoke.