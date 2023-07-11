| Steps Being Taken To Develop Divisions Merged Into Municipal Corporation Of Karimnagar Gangula

Steps being taken to develop divisions merged into Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar: Gangula

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao laid foundation for various developmental works taken up with Rs 1.90 crore in Venkateshwara colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar laying foundation for developmental works in Rekurthy, Karimangar on Tuesday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar said steps were being taken to develop divisions merged into the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao laid foundation for various developmental works taken up with Rs 1.90 crore in Venkateshwara colony, Rekurthy (18th division) here on Tuesday. When it was a gram panchayat, Rekurthy remained backward. However, various developmental works were taken up in 18th and 19th divisions by allocating funds. Stating that the works were in progress, the Minister assured to complete them in the next one month.

Later, Kamalakar conducted a review meeting with officials of various engineering departments to discuss the progress of developmental works taken up under DMFT,SDF and Panchayat Raj wings. He wanted the officials to complete the agreement process by completing the tendering process.

Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional DCP Srinivas, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and others were present.