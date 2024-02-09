| Karimnagar Police Arrests Three Persons For Fake Land Docs

Karimnagar police arrests three persons for fake land docs

Sudagoni Krishna Goud, Kola Prashanth, husband of 17th division corporator and Eleti Bharath Reddy were arrested for allegedly collecting Rs 1.37 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:48 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police arrested three more persons in connection with land disputes on Friday.

Sudagoni Krishna Goud, husband of 18th division (Rekurthy) corporator Madhavi, Kola Prashanth, husband of 17th division corporator and Eleti Bharath Reddy were arrested for allegedly collecting Rs 1.37 crore from one Gunugula Raji Reddy by projecting fake land documents as original papers.

The three were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.