Karimnagar police arrest one for landgrabbing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police, who are acting strictly on land grabbers, arrested one more person, who allegedly demolished the pillars of an under construction house.

The Karimnagar rural police on Tuesday arrested Thota Sripathi Rao, a resident of Chaitanyapuri colony, Karimnagar and produced him before court, which remanded him in judicial custody. According to police, a resident of Vivekanandapuri colony, Anumandla Ravinder purchased 144 square yards of land in 233/E Karthikeyanagar, road no 16, Thigalaguttapalli area in 2014. Besides constructing the basement, the borewell was also dug in November 2023. Recently, he started construction of the house by getting permission from the municipality.

At 10.30 pm on January 10, about seven to 12 unknown persons demolished eight pillars, the water sump and other construction material worth about Rs 4 lakh. The demolition process was recorded in CCTV cameras at the spot.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ravinder, Karimnagar rural Inspector Pradeep began investigation by registering the case. It was established in the investigation that Sripathi Rao instructed Ponnala Kanakaiah, Pavan and Siripuram Venkataraju to demolish Ravinder’s house by engaging a few more people.

So, police registered the case under section 447,427,120(b) r/w 34 of IPC and launched a hunt for Sripathi Rao. As the accused was absconding, police have formed a special team. Finally, they arrested Sripathi Rao at his brother’s house in Amberpet, Hyderabad on Monday night.