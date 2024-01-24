Another corporator arrested in Karimnagar

The arrest was in connection with land disputes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:41 PM

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police on Wednesday arrested J Sagar, the BRS corporator from the 21st division (Sitarampur) of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

The arrest was in connection with land disputes.

Based on a complaint lodged by victims, the police arrested Sagar and produced him before court after registering a case under Sections 447, 477, 386, 506. He was remanded in judicial custody and shifted to the Karimnagar district jail.

Earlier, 12th division BRS corporator Thota Ramulu and another person Chiti Rama Rao were arrested on January 17 and produced before court.