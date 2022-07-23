Karimnagar: Police unearthed deliberate hit and run accident, arrest three

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police unearthed a deliberate hit and run incident after two and half months and arrested three accused, who tried to project the incident as a road accident. In order to clear hurdle for his problem, a person with the help of his friends tried to kill his enemy by hitting his vehicle with a car. Though the accused successfully implemented their plan, the person escaped with minor injuries. Unfortunately, his wife died after one week.

Producing the accused before media persons here on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana disclosed details about deliberate incident of hit and run. A native of Bejjanki of Siddipet district, Dubbasi Parashuram, working as private driver in Karimnagar, decided to kill Ravula Srinivas as the latter was supporting his enemy in a dispute over a piece of eight guntas of land in Bejjanki.

A native of Bejjanki, Srinivas was staying in Saraswathinagar of Karinagar and working as a physical director in Husnabad.

As part of his plan, Parashuram along with his friends Mamidi Venu from Illandakunta and Bollam Sridhar from Rahimkhanpet of Illandakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, observed the movements of Srinivas for two months.

At around 10.45 pm on May 8, they hit the moped on which Srinivas and his wife Bushendramani were returning to their home after completing prayers in Church compound, at Mancherial chowk. Local people admitted the injured couple to the hospital. Though Srinivas escaped with injuries, Bushindramani died while undergoing treatment on May 17. After hitting the moped, the accused fled from the spot to project the accident as a hit and run incident. After spending three days in Hyderabad, they returned back to Karimangar knowing that the issue had subsided and were busy in their activities.

Police, who began investigation by registering the incident as a hit and run case, developed doubts on the accident as local people informed them that an unnumbered car hit the victims’ moped. Cops examined CCTV cameras’ footage in the surrounding areas and found a car (TATA Sumo) following the moped for more than one kilometer.

Police contacted victims’ family members to know whether Srinivas has enmity with anybody. When family members informed that Srinivas had a dispute with Parashuram, police took the latter into custody. In the questioning, Parashuram spilled the beans. Sridhar, who is pursuing Degree second year in a private college in Karimnagar, brought the car that was used for accident from one of his friends from Jillella of Sircilla mandal.