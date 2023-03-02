Welfare schemes changed economic, social conditions of public: Karimnagar Collector

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan said welfare schemes in Telangana have changed the economic and social conditions of the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Collector RV Karnan delivering the speech in the two day national conference started in Satavahana University on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said there was a change in economic and social conditions of the poor with the implementation of various welfare schemes in the State.

He was speaking at a two-day national conference on “Public Policies of Telangana State: Evaluating Implementation Management and Impact Assessment” organized by the business management department of Satavahana University and Center for Rural Studies at Satavahana University here on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address, former TSPSC chairman Prof Ganta Chakrapani emphasized the need for brainstorming discussion before designing and introducing innovative schemes by the State government to provide basic facilities to the public and solve their problems.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sankashala Mallesh said the welfare schemes, which started implementation with the formation of a separate State, brought changes in social, economic and political situation of the public.

Prof Chenna Basavaiah, Prof Varaprasad, Dr Srirangam Prasad and others also spoke.