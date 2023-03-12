Karimnagar: Spiritual programme ‘Dharma’ held in Paramita high school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Paramita students performing dance in the premises of school.

Karimnagar: In order to protect declining social values by inculcating traditional and spiritual values among the children, ‘Dharma’ (a holy sathsang) was organized in Paramita high school. A two-day devotional programme concluded on a colorful note on Sunday.

Different models were set up by the students depicting ancient heritage, culture and traditions adopted by various religions in the country. The students explained the religious discourses of various religious or spiritual activities such as devotional singing, dancing, meditation or concentration. They also explained the importance of ancient Yoga, which was followed throughout the world.

The students captivated the visitors with stalls that had replicas of various places of worship such as Varanasi, Jyotirlinga, Tirupati, Vemulawada, Khalsa, Armaan ul Imaan, Christianity and Buddhism.

The students also presented cultural programmes depicting the characters of Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Lava-Kusa etc.