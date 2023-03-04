| International Yoga Centre To Come Up In Warangal Soon

Shri Ram Chandra Mission president Kamlesh D Patel said they would set up an international level yoga centre in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Participants at yoga session conducted by yoga guru Kamlesh D Patel at Nekkonda mandal on Saturday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Warangal: Shri Ram Chandra Mission president Kamlesh D Patel said they would set up an international level yoga centre in the district.

Thanking Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for handing over the documents related to the ownership of nearly 180 acres located between Redlawada and Gotlakonda villages of Nekkonda mandal at Parvathagiri on Saturday, Patel said the lands belonged to the ancestors of the Errabelli family and were in the possession of Errabelli Charitable Trust and Kolanu Sri Venkateswara Swamy Trust. The land was inspected before the documents were handed over.

Sri Ram Chandra Mission was initially established in Shahjahanpur in 1945. It offers a simple and unique Heartfulness Meditation with roots in Sahaj Marg, catering to seekers of spirituality in over 100 countries, covering all continents. Kamlesh D Patel is the fourth and current spiritual guide of the Sahaj Marg system of Raja Yoga meditation.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that he was happy to give the land inherited from generations to the Mission through his Errabelli Charitable Trust.