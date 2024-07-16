Karimnagar student gets invitation for TEDNext conference in US

Paramita Educational Institutions Chairman Dr E Prasad Rao and other staffs congratulating Varshini Kannam

Karimnagar: A student of Paramita TED-Ed Club, Kannam Varshini, has been invited to attend as a guest for the TEDNext Conference scheduled to be held from October 22 to 24 in Atlanta, USA.

Varshini received a message via email from the TED-Ed organization and she was informed that the US government would bear the expenses for transportation and accommodation as well as cover her visa expenses. Varshini will represent India at the conference.

Varshini delivered her first TED-Ed Talk on the topic of “How parents and teachers should understand children” in 2019. The talk, which was published in 191 countries by TED headquarters, USA, received worldwide acclaim.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of TED-Ed Talks, which began in the USA, the TED headquarters invited applications from TED speakers aged 18 and above of TED-Ed Clubs across the world to attend the TEDNext conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in October.

TED-Ed Club Educator at Paramita High School, K Hanumanth Rao nominated the names of three students Varshini, Madhu Mohan and Srivalli. Varshini’s name was shortlisted through a three-tier selection process. Paramita Educational Institutions chairman Dr E Prasad Rao congratulated Varshini.