KTR lambasts Congress government for under-reporting flood toll

KT Rama Rao found fault with the State government for confirming deaths of only 16 people in the floods, while at least 31 persons died in different incidents including drowning, washed away or wall/roof collapse among others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack against the State government for underreporting the death toll from the recent floods. He cautioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to stop peddling lies and provide accurate information to the public.

He found fault with the State government for confirming deaths of only 16 people in the floods, while at least 31 persons died in different incidents including drowning, washed away or wall/roof collapse among others.

“I request the Telangana government to stop peddling lies. You announced yesterday that only 16 people died. But please ask your team to check this list and help all the families,” Rama Rao said, listing out the names, addresses, and causes of death for each of the deceased.

The BRS working president said the fatalities were reported across multiple districts: six in Khammam, five in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and two each in Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Siddipet, and Ranga Reddy districts. Additionally, one person each died in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Peddapally, Karimnagar, and Kamareddy districts.

Rama Rao criticised the government’s handling of the disaster, accusing it of either ignorance or deliberate cover-up. “If you released wrong data because you are not aware – I pity you! And if you released wrong data because you wanted to cover up your inadequacies – I abhor you! Shame on you,” he stated.

He demanded that the government apologise to the affected families and provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation to each family that lost a loved one, as the Congress had promised while in opposition. “No one will forgive you for lying even about these deaths,” he warned, urging the government to stop “shameful politics” and take responsibility for the loss of life.