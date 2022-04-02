Karimnagar: Suspended MPDO sent on deputation to other department

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a suspended mandal level government officer has been sent to another department on deputation within one week period. Though it is not clear whether the official was deliberately sent on deputation, it appeared to be a clear case of lack of coordination among government departments. However, it has become viral among the district officials.

On March 25, 2022, District Collector RV Karnan suspended Huzurabad Mandal Parishad Development Officer B Ramesh for failing to complete construction work of a crematorium at Rangapur in the stipulated time and for not informing the legal complications coming up in construction of the crematorium. The MPDO failed to achieve the labor turn out target as set by the district administration besides not setting the audit papers (180), in which an amount of Rs 1.17 crore was involved.

Surprisingly, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Swachh Bharat Mission (G) department on March 31, 2022, issued orders by deputing MPDO to work in the office of SSBC (G), Hyderabad as state SBM consultant under foreign service terms and conditions. Project Director and Commissioner, Panchayatraj and Rural Development, Swachh Bharat Mission (G), A Sharth issued an order requesting Karimnagar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer to relieve MPDO immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .