Karimnagar: Woman and her daughter commit suicide in Chigurumamidi

Though the reason for the suicide is not yet known, family disputes reportedly drove the woman to take an extreme step.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Karimnagar: A woman and her daughter committed suicide by jumping into an agricultural well on the outskirts of Ramancha of Chigurumamidi mandal on Monday. She took an extreme step due to family disputes.

According to police, a resident of Ramancha, Mulupala Anjala (30) along with her daughter Thanusri (5) left the home in the morning to bring buffalo dung. She left her twin sons in the home itself. As they failed to return after a long time, family members and relatives searched for them and found bodies in an agricultural well near Beerappa temple.

Bodies were shifted to Karimnagar Hospital for postmortem. Anjali’s husband Gagan owns a harvester and paddy plantation machine. The couple, who used to stay in Hyderabad, returned to their native village during the coronavirus pandemic and are staying here.