Farmer hangs himself due to financial crisis in Jangaon

Jangaon: A 47-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly due to financial crisis by hanging himself to a tree near his house in Solipuram village of Tarigoppula mandal of the district on Friday.
According to reports, U Srinu took loans to construct a house and farming, however, the paddy cultivation failed due to lack of water and dry weather.
As he was not in a position to repay the loan amount he took the extreme step. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.