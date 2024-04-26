| Farmer Hangs Himself Due To Financial Crisis In Jangaon

According to reports, U Srinu took loans to construct a house and farming, however, the paddy cultivation failed due to lack of water and dry weather.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 08:48 PM

Jangaon: A 47-year-old farmer committed suicide allegedly due to financial crisis by hanging himself to a tree near his house in Solipuram village of Tarigoppula mandal of the district on Friday.

As he was not in a position to repay the loan amount he took the extreme step. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.