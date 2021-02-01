Karimnagar: Youth jumps into Kakatiya canal in suicide attempt

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Karimnagar: Upset by his wife deserting him and living with another person, a youth jumped into Kakatiya canal near LMD colony in Thimmapur mandal on Monday in a bid to end his life.

Local fishermen, who found the youth being washed away in the waters, rescued him with the help of a rope.

Venkatesh, a native of Kothawada in Dimda mandal of Adilabad district, jumped into the canal this morning after his wife refused to return to him. When the fishermen questioned him, Venkatesh said he had decided to end life as his wife was living with another person. He refused to give any more details when questioned further.

Later, the fisherman shifted Venkatesh to the district headquarters hospital.

