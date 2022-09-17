Karnataka CID sends drummers to draw out PSI Scam suspect

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Both are accused of acting as middlemen between candidates for the PSI recruitment test and officials of the police recruitment wing

Hyderabad: The Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka, which triggered a furore in the State Assembly earlier this week with the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah moving an adjournment motion, now has the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) too on a literal wild goose chase.

While one of the suspects, H B Boregowda, surrendered to the police, the prime suspect, Siddaraju, is still on the run. Both are accused of acting as middlemen between candidates for the PSI recruitment test and officials of the police recruitment wing. The duo allegedly took money from candidates, who passed the exam fraudulently after their OMR sheets were tampered with, and gave the same to recruitment wing officials.

Acting reportedly on a tip-off about the plans of the two suspects to sell their properties and relocate to another place, the CID is said to have initiated moves to attach the properties. Learning about this, Boregowda surrendered before the court on Thursday, after which the CID arrested him.

A few properties of Siddaraju were attached in Laggere and other places in Bengaluru, while more properties belonging to him were being attached, according to media reports from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, videos being circulated on social media, especially Twitter, show drummers reportedly hired by the CID, going around Siddaraju’s locality, drumming up attention while an official, pasting posters on walls, reads out a lookout notice for Siddaraju, listing out the charges against him.

The scam, which has put the BJP regime in Karnataka in a quite embarrassing situation, with some of its leaders arrested, some implicated with video evidence and several more facing accusations of having taking bribes to recruit police sub-inspectors, broke out after a CID investigation revealed the recruitment test was rigged on a large scale, with the staff and headmaster of a BJP leader’s school, an exam centre, found to have ticked the answer sheets on behalf of candidates.