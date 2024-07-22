| First Edition Of Miss Universe Ts Ap Karnataka Grand Finale Held In Hyderabad

First edition of Miss Universe –TS, AP, Karnataka grand finale held in Hyderabad

Around 21 Finalists participated in the finale, where eminent personalities from beauty and fashion industry selected the winners.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 04:22 PM

Miss Universe – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka State 1st Edition grand finale

Hyderabad: Gorgeous beauties dazzled the ramp with their catwalk and looks in the first edition of Miss Universe –Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka State grand finale held at Vinflora Residency, Srinagar colony, Hyderabad.

Finalist winners were selected by eminent Jury. Besides winning the Title Crown, the Winner and Runners-up and also Best Smile, Best Attire, were honored.

After receiving an encouraging response from all corners of Andhra Pradesh, Talangana and Karnataka Jury has shortlisted on 21 finalists out of 96 aspirants.

The jury included Miss universe state director Praachi Nagpal, celebrity dentist Dr Nida Khateeb, Mr Global 2023 Jason Dylon, Fashion Designer Anjali Jha, Founder Churrolto Neehar Bisabatheni.

The winners include Miss Universe State Telangana: Niharika Sood, 1stRunner up: Sanjana Vij, 2nd Runner-up: Megha Reddy Edumuri. Miss Universe State Andhra Pradesh : Chandana Jayaram, 1stRunner up : Vani Videha, 2nd Runner up : Rukmini Yarasingu, Miss Universe State Karnataka : Avani Kakekochi, 1stRunner up : Saumya Joshi and 2nd Runner up : Divya Nehra