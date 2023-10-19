Karnataka Congress to offer only five hours to farmers

To ensure a five-hour power supply, district-wise nodal officers have been appointed as per the directions of Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George’s statement that the State government would provide five hours of power to farmers reflected the Congress party’s commitment towards the farming community.

Having assured to extend all support to farmers during the elections, the Karnataka Congress government has now left the farmers high and dry due to power crisis.

What is more striking about the five-hour power supply is that it would be done on rotation basis.

“We will be providing five hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers either daytime or nighttime on a rotation basis in three shifts. We will be notifying the shift timings to farmers through publications, radio, and TV. Presently, our State is facing a shortage of 1,500 MW,” George reportedly said, adding that all measures were being taken to generate more power in the coming months to meet the ever-increasing demand.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to United States had said three hours of power supply would be sufficient for the farmers in Telangana. His remarks had triggered uproar from the farming community, besides from the Congress leaders.