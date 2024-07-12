Karnataka elephant Rupavati suffering from ailments, transport permission to Hyderabad on hold

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed that it requires a thorough medical examination for Rupavati following the concerns raised about the elephant’s health, which reportedly includes several ailments rendering it unfit for travel.

12 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Forest Department of Karnataka that has agreed to transport the elephant Rupavati to Telangana for Bonalu and Muharram festivals has informed that the elephant is suffering from various ailments and not fit for such transport.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka had issued a transit pass for Rupavati’s transfer. However, the Ministry has been informed that the elephant’s condition might not be suitable for such a move.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry has mandated that a team of veterinarians conduct a comprehensive medical check-up of Rupavati and submit a detailed medical report. The Ministry has also put the transport permission on hold until further directions or concurrence from the High Power Committee appointed by the Supreme Court are received.

The Ministry emphasized the urgency of the matter and requested that the compliance report be submitted as soon as possible for further action. The directive aims to ensure the well-being of the captive elephant and adherence to legal and ethical standards in animal transport.