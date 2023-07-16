Karnataka ‘honour killing’ case: Local Inspector suspended for negligence

The horrific incident of a father allegedly strangling his daughter to death for falling in love with a youth belonging to Dalit community was reported from Bodagurki village near Bangarapet town in Kolar on June 27.

By IANS Published Date - 07:17 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Kolar: A Circle Police Inspector in Karnataka‘s Kolar has been suspended for service for negligence in wake of the “honour killing” case reported from the district, an official statement said.

IGP, Central Range, Ravikanthe Gowda has issued the suspension orders of Kamasamudra Circle Inspector P.J. Madhukar in this regard on Sunday.

The youth, after coming to know about the incident, had committed suicide by coming under train.

The ill-fated couple were identified as Keerthi, 20, and Gangadhar, 24.

While Keerthi hailed from Golla (Yadav) community, Gangadhar belonged to Dalit community and both were residents of Bodagurki village in Kamasamudra hobli.

According to police, both were in love for a year.

Gangadhar had approached the father of the girl to inform him about their love and also ask for her hand. Her parents however refused as the boy was a Dalit and asked her to forget him. When Keerthi continued her love affair, the parents tried to convince her to stop it.

Her father Krishna Murthy had questioned her and this had led to heated arguments between Keerthi and the family members. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangulated daughter to death.

Subsequently, Gangadhar threw himself under the Lalbagh Express train which passed through the village.

The Kamasamudra police have registered a case in this connection and initiated investigation. More details are yet to emerge over the case.