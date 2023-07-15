Lewd texts targeting girls surface on school walls in Karnataka

By IANS Published Date - 05:23 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Koppal: Lewd texts targeting girls, especially from the Muslim community, have surfaced on the walls of a school in Kanakagiri town in Karnataka’s Koppal district, police said on Saturday.

After getting a complaint about about lewd texts written on the walls of a primary school in the Government Pre-University College, Gangavathy DySP visited the spot and conducted inspection, Koppal SP Yashoda Vantagodi said.

“We have information that two boys are involved in this and about 15 boys are being questioned separately in this connection,” Vantagodi said.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the investigation is taken up with care and directions have been given to install CCTV on school premises, she said.

Vantagodi said that for various reasons it is not possible to conduct night patrolling in the area.

The police have also not ruled out outsiders’ hand in the incident.

Sources said that eve-teasing incidents have increased making it difficult for girls to come to the college and the school.

This is not the first time that the complaint has been made in this regard. The police were approached earlier also but no action was taken, the sources alleged.