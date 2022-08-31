Kartik Aaryan: Thank you Bappa for making this a life changing year

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has had an exceptional year after giving the biggest box office success of Bollywood and many achievements to count. With the Ganesh Mahotsav starting with full zest in Mumbai after a break of 2 years of the pandemic, the young actor went for his first ever darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja, to take blessings for such a year.

Taking to his social media, he also shared images from his darshan of Bappa as he wrote-

“Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!

Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja ❤️

Thank you bappa for making this a

Life changing year ❤️

Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori

karte rahe 🙏🏻 (sic).”

From the biggest box office superhit to an an over-loving and ever growing fandom, he had a lot to thank for and take blessings of Bappa. He also became the first celebrity to do the darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja in this special year, as Lalbaug opened for darshan after a gap of 2 years of the pandemic.

On the work front, he has an exciting slate of films ahead including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.