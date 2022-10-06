‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani wraps up the Mumbai schedule

Hyderabad: Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’ collaboration ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is slated to release on June 29, 2023, and the audience has been waiting to receive more information about the film. Keeping up the ever-rising anticipation of the audience about the upcoming musical love saga, the makers are here with an announcement that the film has wrapped up the Mumbai Schedule.

The film will mark Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani coming together for the second time after their latest venture ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Moreover, having seen the progress of the film, we are eagerly waiting to receive more about the film.

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared the wrap-up celebration of the film in which he can be seen enjoying and doing Garba with the whole team. The actor also wrote the caption – “And on the day of Dussehra, A month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end !! with lots of celebration and Mini Garba .. ❤.. (sic).”

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.