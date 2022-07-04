Kashishh Rajput – A Model Turned Actress & Entrepreneur Is A True Inspiration for Youngsters

Kashishh Rajput is one of the most promising new actresses in India right now. It was only in 2021 that she made her acting debut but thanks to her strong acting skills and pleasant personality, Kashishh has managed to carve her own niche.

Kashishh started in the entertainment industry with modelling, but she was meant for much more. In 2021, she made her acting debut with Telugu movie April 28th Em Jarigindi and made quite an impression with her performance. Kashishh played a parallel lead in the Veera Swamy directorial.

Then in 2022 she again played a pivotal role in the much talked about Telugu action thriller, Godse. The Gopi Ganesh Pattabi directorial which has a star like Satyadev Kancharana in lead saw Kashishh Rajput playing the role of a CBI officer and she totally nailed it.

Apart from Telugu industry, Kashishh has made an impression in the Punjabi music industry as well. She has featured in a popular Punjabi music video Nafrat along with singer Ehsan Asgar. Now in future, Kashishh is ready for bigger things as she’s working on a Bollywood film.

As a model, the portfolio of Kashishh is huge. The beauty has done many ramp shows for designers including Lakme Fashion Week. She has been a part of many popular ad campaigns, magazine features, catalogues and commercials for many brands like Timesquartz Watches, Sarkar Jewellers, Big Bazaar, Paneeri, Suvidha, Kalakruti, Riya Saree, Pride Jewellers, Zoya, Lifestyle, Max Lifestyle, Cosmo Women, Femina, Femina Bridal, Meri Saheli, Fit Glam and even an International Fashion Calender for Fit Glam.

Kashishh Rajput became independent and started working when she was only 16. She used to help her father in his business during her college days. And then after turning 18, Kashishh got modelling offers and entered the fashion industry.

Right now as she works as a professional actress, Kashishh is also running a gourmet burger brand called Speak Burgers and is also on the verge of starting a new business venture, which is an online portal supplying German manufactured automobile parts for European car brands in India.

While it’s clear that Kashishh is a hardworking girl, she’s also very simple and fun loving girl. “Be simple, hardworking and thank God for what you have,” is what Kashish has to say to her fans.